LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nonstop fun and games Saturday as the Larksville Fall Festival kicked off the weekend.

The borough’s Park and Recreation Center held a seasonal event with live music, vendors, and food.

The event helps to raise money for the center to fund projects including playgrounds and locations for children’s activities.

“To be in Larksville I was born and raised in Larksville so to come back it’s really awesome and to see them doing this is really awesome, because they’re just spreading their wings and trying new things,” said musician and DJ Jimmy Burge.

The festival fun will continue Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. in Larksville.