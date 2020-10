MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - After being downgraded to just one commercial flight, today marks a suspension of service. For travelers, it could mean no flights to or from Williamsport Regional (IPT) until election day.

Starting October 7, commercial flights have been grounded at IPT. Jobs, although many part-time, at Williamsport Regional on the line. Executive director Rich Howell, like many airports, have seen certain increases despite the pandemic.