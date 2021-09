PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 13 American troops killed last month in Afghanistan were being honored Wednesday night in Luzerne County.

Dozens came out for the patriotic, yet solemn, event organized by the Miller-Keystone Blood Center in Pittston Township. 13 lit candles represented the brave souls lost in the Kabul Airport attack as an American flag was raised into the sky.