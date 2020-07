We're right in the heart of a long heat wave that is expected to continue right through the work week. Today will mark our 5th consecutive day of temperatures at or above 90 degrees for most of the area.

It will also be VERY humid/steamy through this week. With the extra moisture in the atmosphere our bodies have a harder time evaporating sweat to cool us down. The added humidity is what will make it feel like it's in the lower to even the upper 90s over the next few days.