HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Friday was a very proud day for the Eyewitness News team.

Our news team was honored with three Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters award

Eyewitness News won for the outstanding documentary program for “Our Veterans Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve-2021” –an hour-long program, accepting the award Executive Producer Special Projects Jayne Ann Bugda, Editor Colin Elgonitis, Anchor Nick Toma, and Reporter Cody Butler.

I-Team Reporter, Caroline Foreback and Videographers Colin Elgonitis and Tony Ingargiola won

For Outstanding Television Investigative Story- Tracking A Killer, Harold David Haulman The Third-

Eyewitness News also took home an award for Outstanding Television Feature Story- for “The Gift Of Sight” Pa Live Host Chris Bohinski and Videographer, Joey Dominick were awarded.

The awards were presented in Harrisburg.