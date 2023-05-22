EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students at Wyoming Area Catholic School in Exeter celebrated kindness on Friday.

The students have been collecting coins over the last month every time they performed an act of random kindness.

The money is being raised through ARK, which stands for acts of random kindness.

Students were given small ARK coin boxes to collect the money and they were able to give what they earned to charity.

The charity was the Commission on Economic Opportunity, who will use the donation to help local food banks.