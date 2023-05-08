ELDRED TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A food pantry in the Poconos is in need of donations after a setback that cost the nonprofit thousands of dollars.

Bags of food are piled high at the West End Food Pantry inside Eldred Township Community Center.

The non-profit has been seeing a huge influx of families collecting food at its bi-weekly drives.

This past weekend it fed around 1,100 individuals.

“Everybody watching this right now has seen an uptick in their grocery bill, their gas bill. You know, everyone’s feeling the pinch, especially our most vulnerable.”

Marissa Strohlein has been volunteering with the pantry since its start in 2016.

She says the work done through the organization is humbling – providing a lifeline to veterans, senior citizens, and children through tough times.

“If a child is 12 and under, you let us know your birthday and we’ll provide a cake with their name on it and I do know for some of these children that would be the first time.”

The nonprofit operates solely by its volunteers and donations, now in its own pinch after having to front thousands of dollars to fix its walk-in freezer that broke last month.

“Unfortunately, as you know right now repairs, equipment like that it’s very expensive even more so than usual, and for a giant walk-in freezer the cost ended up being almost $15,000,” says Strohlein.

Strohlein says the repairs cost more than half of the pantry’s annual budget leading to them asking for help from the community through a gofundme.

The fundraiser already raising thousands in under a week.

“We’ve already raised 3,000 and we’re very happy about that. We’ve got a ways to go but we’re deeply appreciative of the people that have helped us so far.”

Officials say if you can’t donate financially to the pantry consider donating your time or simply sharing their call for help so they can continue feeding those in need.

To help with the fundraiser, interested parties can visit their page here.