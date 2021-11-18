EPA announces new 2021 National Recycling Strategy

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released its 2021 National Recycling Strategy with the hope to help tackle major recycling challenges facing the nation.

Recycling is not new, but the EPA hopes to focus on several problem areas. One of their main goals is to help create a circular economy of recycling municipal materials.

“If we have better collection, if we have companies who are using recycled materials in their products more, I think we can get that goal,” explained Nicole Shapiro, Lackawanna County Recycling Coordinator.

Though the strategy is ambitious, Shapiro hopes that the strategy will have a more obvious effect.

“Just by getting people to think about it. Not just automatically throwing something in the trash. If you have something like a bottle or a can or cardboard just if you have access to recycling,” Shapiro said.

Though recycling has stayed steady in the area, Shapiro says the biggest problem has always been confusion.

“So even here in Lackawanna County, there’s single-stream recycling happening, which means all your cans, bottles, jars, paper are collected together. But then we have some of our towns doing dual-stream which is bottles, jars, cans separate; paper cardboard collected separately,” Shapiro said.

The plan also says that they will focus on working with local communities to make the process more efficient.

“So I think a sort of framework or a guide of what can be recycled or how we recycle would be beneficial. Just cause education would be easier,” Shapiro expressed.

Nicole Shapiro encourages anyone who has any questions about recycling or products to recycle, to call your local recycling center where they will be happy to help.