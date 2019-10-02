Encouraging young people to vote

(WBRE/WYOU) — Let your voice be heard for the first time. In the voting booth that is.

That was the message Tuesday in Luzerne County as a voter registration drive was held at Dallas High School. It’s part of a countywide effort to urge young people to get involved in the process.

The mission is a simple one. Talk with our young people about the important role they can play in our country’s future and to let them know how important it is to hear their voices.

“I registered to vote because I feel like every vote matters,” senior Michael Lukasavage said.

And that’s what we heard over and over again Tuesday as 18-year-old students took advantage of this school registration effort right in the lobby of the Dallas High School.

“It’s important to go out there speak your own opinion how you actually feel about this country,” Lukasavage said.

Luzerne County launched this outreach effort last year. They try to hold events like this one in as many schools as possible.

“My motivation was to get these students at their first eligible age of 18. Let them know that their voices are so important. They are the future not only of the county but this area, our state, our country,” Patrick Bilbow, Luzerne County councilman said.

It is a real-life, real-time lesson in civics.

“I think it sends a wonderful message that engaging in voting is very important. Your voice, your vote counts,” Meredith Retek, social studies teacher, said.

Several state lawmakers were on hand to reinforce that message.

“I have long believed that students need to understand that participation matters, that getting involved early is important,” Senator Lisa Baker (R) – Luzerne County, said.

And some of these students say they too want to send a message.

“Very often the perception of the younger generation is cynical for so long. We don’t have a say when you turn. That’s your chance. You got to get excited about it,” junior Eric Timlin said.

30 students registered to vote Tuesday for the November general election which is fast approaching on November 5.

Next Monday, October 7 is the last day to register to vote before the November election. You can register at dmv.pa.gov.