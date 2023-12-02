BARTONSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Elegant Bridal Boutique held its grand re-opening Saturday at its new location at Plaza 611 in Stroud Township.

The original shop was destroyed in June when a fire ripped through the strip mall and reduced the boutique to rubble.

The owner is happy to be up and running catering to a community for all the special events in their life.

She says although the fire hit during peak wedding season, every bride made it down the aisle in elegance.

“We had to reorder to get them these gowns sometimes take six months to come in and some of the weddings were two months later, so we had to do rush cuts but we didn’t miss a wedding,” said Mattie Williams owner of Elegant Bridal Boutique.

“I came to the old location for my prom. That was over ten years ago, and I’m just so happy and excited to have my wedding gown here,” added Gabriela Sympson a longtime customer.

Elegant Bridal Boutique is open Wednesday through Saturday across the street from Saint Luke’s Hospital Monroe campus on Route 611.