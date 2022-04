SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Cars lined up outside Scranton High School to unload unwanted electronics on .

Items in roughly three dozen categories were collected to be sorted, cleaned, and processed into materials that can be used in manufacturing.

Recycling also prevents certain contaminants from making their way into landfills and groundwater.

The City of Scranton partnered with responsible recycling services for today’s event.