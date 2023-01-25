SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton officials are announcing a “Code Blue” for three days as temperatures will drop below 20 degrees.

The city of Scranton will be issuing a “Code Blue” for Thursday, January 26, Friday, January 27, and Saturday, January 28.

Weston Field House on 982 Providence Road, will be run by Keystone Mission and is open as a shelter from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Officials say the “Code Blue” is issued due to the forecast of overnight temperatures dropping below 20 degrees with wind chill and inclement weather expected to impact the area.

To learn about the “Code Blue declaration” head to the Scranton website.