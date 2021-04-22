Vaccninate NEPA Banner

Efforts underway to increase Latino community vaccine outreach in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As efforts continue across our region to vaccinate residents, a local community is increasing its outreach efforts to members of the Latino community.

Hazleton has a large Latino population. Medical professionals, as well as leaders in the Latino community, say a language barrier is an additional challenge when communicating the importance of getting the vaccine.

