Efforts underway to increase Latino community vaccine outreach in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As efforts continue across our region to vaccinate residents, a local community is increasing its outreach efforts to members of the Latino community.







Hazleton has a large Latino population. Medical professionals, as well as leaders in the Latino community, say a language barrier is an additional challenge when communicating the importance of getting the vaccine.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on these efforts on later editions of Eyewitness News.