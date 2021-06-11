Edwardsville Pierogi Festival returns after year off from pandemic

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Let them eat pierogis! The Edwardsville Pierogi Festival is underway.





A good crowd showed Friday afternoon at John Hopkins Park, on High Street for the first of the two-day celebration of the ethnic treat.

Of course there are pierogis, but there are all kinds of other foods. There’s also entertainment and fun for the entire family.

“To kick off the summer, bring people together. Like I said, again, especially after the last 18 or so months we’ve had, dealing with the COVID 19 crisis, it’s just great to be back and it’s great to have people out and enjoying themselves and, you know, just living life again,” said Jacqueline Moran,

President of the Edwardsville Hometown Committee.

It runs until 10:00 p.m., but if you can’t get there head over to Edwardsville on Saturday. There’s a pierogi parade beginning at 11 a.m.

WBRE 28/WYOU 22 Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione will have more on Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.