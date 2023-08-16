EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Schools across the nation are facing serious teacher shortages, but one district in our area is bucking the trend.

The East Stroudsburg Area School District is adding 60 new teachers to classrooms this year.

These teachers are getting a few lessons of their own before their students head back to class at the East Stroudsburg School Area District’s Annual Teacher Induction Ceremony.

“It’s an opportunity to try to give them the foundation, the skills, and the baseline that they’ll need to continue to grow and be successful every day in the classroom,” said Stephen Zall the Director of Human Resources at East Stroudsburg School District.

The induction is comprised of different training sessions and exercises. This year the district is welcoming 60 new teachers to its schools. Many of the incoming teachers are just starting their careers.

“It’s very exciting. You go through the four years of undergraduate school and you’re preparing and planning lessons and putting all of this information and these resources together and now you finally have the opportunity to use them,” explained William Green a teacher from East Stroudsburg Area School District.

Other teachers are coming into the district with years of experience.

“There’s a need for teachers everywhere,” added Todd Moody a teacher from East Stroudsburg School District.

Moody has been teaching in Texas for over 20 years.

Whether they’re first-time teachers or veterans they all have one thing in common, they’re excited to be teaching the next generation.

“It’s so rewarding to be a part of a child’s educational journey. It’s just very important to be a teacher. To offer that safe space every day for at least seven hours to make those relationships, build those connections,” continued Valerie Bermuda East Stroudsburg School District Teacher.

“I’m most excited to meet the kids. working with kids, getting to meet them, and just watching them grow. when they walk across the stage you know you had a part of that and that’s the most rewarding thing that you can have,” says Moody.

With a nationwide teacher shortage, how was the district able to find such a large group of teachers?

The Director of Human Resources with the district credits the building administrators, supervisors, and the entire HR department for their work in recruiting and onboarding the new hires.

He also says the district is a very welcoming community, so that has helped bring people in as well.