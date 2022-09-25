NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- One man is dead after an early morning domestic situation.

Around 4:30 am Sunday, Nanticoke Police arrived on scene on East Grand Street after receiving reports of an ongoing domestic situation.

According to police on scene a 32-year-old male had been assaulting his girlfriend before she managed to escape the house with two children and a dog.

Police arrived on scene after she had managed to escape, at which time the man barricaded himself inside the home.

According to reports, the man fired two shots at the police through a window, causing police to notify SCRT response.

The 32-year-old allegedly took his own life instead of surrendering to police.

This is an ongoing investigation, WBRE/WYOU will have more information as it becomes available.