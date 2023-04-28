WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pizza place is now destroyed after an early morning fire in Wilkes-Barre.

Flames broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Friday at Magda’s Pizza and Deli on the 100 block of Gardner Avenue.

The fire chief tells us they had problems at the scene with two hydrants, and the Plains Township Fire Department was called in to help with the water supply.

One person resided in the apartment above the shop but was not home at the time of the fire.

Fire crews say six people who were living in the adjacent building are being assisted by the Red Cross.

There were no reported injuries.

Eyewitness News spoke with owner Dave Magda about the devastating fire.

“Been in business 35 years, finally handed it over to my son.”

Officials will now be working to determine the cause of the fire.