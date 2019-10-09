Early Morning Dunmore Fire Under Investigation

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The cause of an early morning Dunmore fire is under investigation. The fierce flames destroyed by the home.

The fire broke out in the home on the 300 block of South Blakely Street. The woman who lives there was able to make it out safely with her pets. Neighbors were forced to evacuate because of fears the flames would spread. They were shocked by the fire.

“I woke up to hearing the sirens going off. Then I started hearing raging popping like firecrackers. And that’s what really made me jump out like what’s going on. Then I happened to look out the window and you could actually see the flames raging,” Said Bruce Cherry, Dunmore.

Because of the fire, the Saint Joseph’s Adult Daycare Center closed because they didn’t have power Dunmore fire department is investigating what caused the fire.