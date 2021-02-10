Duplex catches fire on Mulberry Street

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Fire broke out at a duplex on Mulberry Street Wednesday afternoon. Two families live in the building.
They said they smelled smoke and then heard their neighbors banging on the door. They were able to get themselves, as well as their two dogs out in time.
Firefighters told the family their neighbor’s side is collapsing, but they’re doing their best to contain it.
Shortly after evacuating, police had both families move their cars from the back.
Smoke is still seen coming from both sides of structure.
Reporter Nicole Rogers will have the latest update here and on later editions of Eyewitness News.
- Digital Exclusive: ‘Desks for Success’ initiative provides school supplies at home learning
- New LED lights installed in Hazleton, city will save more than $1 million
- WATCH LIVE: Super Bowl championship boat parade celebrating Bucs underway in Tampa
- Digital Exclusive: Local recycling plant reaches multi-million dollar settlement with EPA
- New NEPA non-profit comes to the aid of residents, restaurants struggling amid pandemic