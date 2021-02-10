Duplex catches fire on Mulberry Street

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Fire broke out at a duplex on Mulberry Street Wednesday afternoon. Two families live in the building.

They said they smelled smoke and then heard their neighbors banging on the door. They were able to get themselves, as well as their two dogs out in time.





Firefighters told the family their neighbor’s side is collapsing, but they’re doing their best to contain it.

Shortly after evacuating, police had both families move their cars from the back.

Smoke is still seen coming from both sides of structure.

Reporter Nicole Rogers will have the latest update here and on later editions of Eyewitness News.