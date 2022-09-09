DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the accidental shooting of Tyler Sitar in Dunmore.

The shooting took place in July 2021, when, according to the coroner, 22-year-old, Tyler Sitar was struck in the abdomen by a bullet discharged from an AR-15 handled by Luigi Lorusso, 24. Sitar died during surgery.

According to police, Lorusso accidentally fired at Sitar, his best friend, during Sitar’s brother’s birthday party. Before his death, Sitar insisted that it was an accidental shooting.

Lorusso has pleaded guilty in the case of Sitar’s death. He has been sentenced to state prison for 12-36 months.