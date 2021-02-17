Dunmore Department of Public Works prepared for snowfall

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As more snow is heading our way, crews are preparing once again.

“It has been busy… Been busy! They are out, the crews are out there everyday though. Getting tired,” said Rick Drosinski with the Dunmore Department Of Public Works.

“It goes with the territory. When you get the job, that’s the job you got to do,” said Department of Public Works (DPW) employee Rick Gammaitoni.

“Oh, we are ready for it. We have six trucks ready to go tonight. We have a full barn of salt, we are ready to go. We got killed this month. This month was a rough month. We had a mild winter up to now. But, yes, we are ready for it, we will be alright,” said DPW employee Mike Judge.

“I like it. Right now I am almost 87. I’m a little bit sick of it now. I used to… I enjoy it. I hunt, I still hunt with my two sons, but I’m getting tired of shoveling too,” said Joe Nieroda of South Scranton.

“Love it. Love it. Love it. Can’t get enough for me,” said Gammaitoni.

“I remember some bad ones over the years. We all walked up Moosic Street. There was no traffic at all. The city was just about closed down,” said Nieroda.

“I got four loads today coming [of salt], and I have ten back-ordered, which we will get before Friday. So, we will be fine with salt,” explained Mike Judge.

“We’re ready. Whatever it is, it is. Just go out and do it,” said Drosinski.

For the most recent road conditions, visit 511PA.