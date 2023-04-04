DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The celebration of Easter is bringing sweet business to family-owned candy shops around the area this week

Family tradition, the secret recipe behind the sweet treats at Dunmore Candy Kitchen.

“It’s the reason why we do it because you’re with people that you love and working with people you love is quite golden,” said Laura Reuther.

The local shop has been a staple in the community since opening in 1904, the Reuther family continuing its legacy after taking over 13 years ago.

“It was important for us to keep the traditions that were here when we purchased the store. The same recipes, the way we do things, that was very important to us,” said Nicholas Reuther.

Chocolate bunnies, baskets, and even the easter bunny have taken over the shop, as the holiday brings the most customers through the door every year.

The shop will see thousands of customers buying last-minute treats this week. Many lean toward the fan favorite “peanut butter chocolate cup” with the perfect swirl on top.

So with a perfect dip, swirl, and of course, bite; the Reuther family’s long days of hard work are always rockin’ and rolling, all for the chocolate.

Dunmore Candy Kitchen has extended hours ahead of easter at its Moosic location.

They’re open from 9 to 7 through Friday.