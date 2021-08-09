Dump truck loses brakes, driver jumps out before truck crashes into tree in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A dump truck crashed into a tree after it lost its brakes Monday morning in Lackawanna County.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Lincoln Avenue in Carbondale.

Police on scene tell Eyewitness News that the driver of the truck was traveling up a hill when the truck suffered a failure and began to roll back downhill. The brakes failed and the driver managed to jump out of the truck before it crashed into the tree.





The truck was carrying large stones at the time of the crash.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. There were no other reported injuries.

Lincoln Avenue is closed at Laurel Street while crews work to clean up the damage.