Drug Investigation Ends in Raid on Hazleton Home

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A drug bust that took place early Tuesday morning resulted in the seizure of 31.5 grams of raw fentanyl, 340 individual packets of fentanyl, approximately $5,800 and packaging materials.

The Hazleton Police Department Narcotics Division and members of the Luzerne County Drug Task Force say they executed the search warrant in the 600 block of North Locust Street in Hazleton.

According to police, the raid was the result of an investigation into drug trafficking in the area of West 10th and North Locust Streets which was ultimately found to be operating out of the North Locust Street home.

From December 2019 into January 2020, the Narcotics Division made five controlled buys of fentanyl. The total amount was 19 “bricks” (or approximately 950 bags) of fentanyl.

Two people inside were taken into custody.

Jose Baez Polanco, 21, was charged with several drug-related felonies.

Darryl Moore, 25, was found to have an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear in Monroe County.