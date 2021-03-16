Driver uninjured after logging truck rolls on its side in Northumberland County

UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Multiple crews in Northumberland County responded to a logging truck that rolled over in Upper Augusta Township.

Despite the truck overturning on the driver’s side, the Northumberland County Fire Department says the driver was able to get out uninjured.

Courtesy: Northumberland Co. Fire Dept.

The truck overturned on Route 147 and Brush Valley Road on Tuesday, the roads were closed for a few hours while crews cleaned up the scene but have since been reopened.