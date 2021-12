LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is in custody after they crashed into a PennDOT truck early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 5:00 a.m. near Exit 5 on the Casey Highway in Lackawanna County.

A car crashed into a parked PennDOT vehicle that was in the process of working the scene of another crash.

The driver was taken to a local medical facility for a blood draw and will be processed at a later time.

There were no reported injuries.