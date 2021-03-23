Drive-thru COVID-19 testing begins in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — COVID-19 testing began Tuesday in Wilkes-Barre.

It’s a free drive-thru testing site located at 143 Division Street from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Saturday. To get tested you will need a photo ID and insurance card. No appointments are necessary.

As the pandemic continues, the goal is to get testing into area neighborhoods. The PA Department of Health identified this community as one that wanted to be tested.

Organizers say with Easter gatherings around the corner, it’s a good idea to get tested, but all other CDC guidance should still be followed.

