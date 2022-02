DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is warning drivers of a closed road in Dallas Township.

According to PennDOT State Route 1041, Upper Demunds Road, is closed due to a downed tree. The road is closed between Fenwood Road and Campground Road in Dallas Township. PennDOT estimates that the road will reopen around 12:00 pm.

