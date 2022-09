WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of road in Luzerne County is closed after heavy rain brought down a tree onto the roadway.

The closure is between Church Road and South Main Road in Wright Township.

PennDOT states they expect the road to re-open later Tuesday afternoon.

For the latest in road closures and conditions, motorists can head to 511pa.com.