Disney On Ice returns to Mohegan Sun Arena

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Brainstorming Christmas gifts already for the kids? Disney’s Moana, Frozen, Coco and Beauty and the Beast and more will be heading to Mohegan Sun Arena in January.

For four days, Disney on Ice will present Into the Magic on January 6-9, 2022.

The characters take to the arena on ice for late morning, afternoon and evening showtimes.

Tickets go on sale for preferred customers Tuesday before the general public gets access on November 2.

For ticket prices and purchase, head to Disney On Ice’s website or Ticketmaster.