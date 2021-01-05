Digital Exclusive: Claws ‘N’ Paws Animal Park asks for Christmas tree donations

LAKE ARIEL, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Claws ‘N’ Paws Wild Animal Park is closed for the season, but their animals still need some fun!

They are asking people to drop off their used Christmas trees. This year so far they’ve received 100 trees.





The animals love to eat, play with and destroy the donated trees, plus the trees help keep the animals active and enriched.

Donated trees can be dropped off to the right of the blue gate, which is located by the gift shop. Claws ‘N’ Paws will take donations between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

