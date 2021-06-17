Dickson City print shop shows support for local softball team heading to states

Local News

by: Colin Elgonitis

Posted: / Updated:

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — The Mid Valley girls softball team, The Spartanettes, are moving on to states at Happy Valley.

Ron Augelli owner of We Talk Shirty in Dickson City says local schools are always a priority so he wanted to drop everything they had going on to take on the order to make hundreds of shirts in under 24 hours notice making sure the girls have an outpouring of support.

The school came up with the whiteout design. They will be worn for the parade that’s happening on Thursday at the Mid Valley School District in Throop.

Augelli says he’s very happy to be a part of something much bigger than just his business.

