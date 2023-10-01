FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Gorgeous weather had dozens coming out to an inaugural craft fair in Luzerne County on Sunday.

More than 25 vendors helped to draw in a big crowd to the Diamond City Sports’ first Fall Craft Fair in Wilkes-Barre.

The event had 24 baskets to raffle off all donated between vendors, local organizations, and individuals from the community.

Organizers say the proceeds go toward the several different sports they bring to the community, and events like today’s which help support local business.

“It’s so important in these tough times to support local businesses that could really use the help from the community and we’re glad to provide a place for them to make some money,” said Diamond City Sports President Kevin Sickle.

There was also a competitive and recreational cornhole tournament. Diamond City’s next tournament will be on October 18 at Breaker Brewery.