SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Moving indoors but still plenty of Halloween fun, a monster mash bash brunch in Scranton for a cause.

Hundreds of people attended the annual Deutsch institute celebrity champagne brunch, today, at Saint Mary’s Center.

The brunch is the Deutsch institute’s biggest fundraiser and had not been held since 2019 because of the pandemic.

Today’s brunch honored two long-time Deutsch volunteers, Joyce Tressler, Honoree and Committee Member of the Deutsch Institute, and the late Roseann Novembrino.

“I really think the honorees are the people who are here, who are supporting the Deutsch. I think that they deserve the applause, not me,” said Tressler.

“It’s a very important cause and they need to know that especially the people that participate as Selena does support it,” Dori Waters said. Her daughter Participates in Deutsch Insititute Programs.

Mark Hiller had the pleasure of serving as a co-master of ceremonies at today’s Deutsch institute celebrity champagne brunch in Scranton.