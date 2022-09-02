MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Grangers Road in Monroe Township will be closed for road work.

On Tuesday, September 6, road work will be closing a portion of Route 1020, also known as Grangers Road, in Monroe Township, Snyder County.

The road will be closed between Route 1017 (Park Road), and Route 15 Southbound to allow construction of a new deceleration lane to make right turns from Route 15 Southbound onto Grangers Road.

Included in the construction plan is new mountable curbs and to pave a portion of Grangers Road.

During the duration of the project, a detour will be in place using Park Road, Sunbury Road (T-520/Route 1021), and Route 15.

The work will begin on September 6 and is expected to be completed in October, 2022.

For more information on detours and upcoming road closures, visit 511PA for details.