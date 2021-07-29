Department of Health taking a new approach to getting more Pennsylvania’s Vaccinated

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) is taking an added approach to get more Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

The DOH will launch a text campaign next week, reminding individuals who have received only one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to become fully vaccinated.

The text message will go out to more than a quarter-million individuals who received their first dose between mid-December and mid-May, but never came back for their second dose.

Speaking from Harrisburg, Thursday afternoon, PA Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said, “While second doses were recommended within 42 days of the first dose, the second dose can still be received without the need to repeat the first dose.”

She added that individuals still needing their second dose are not required to receive it at the location where the first dose was administered.

