DINGMAN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A school district in Pike County is closed after a number of bus drivers contracted COVID-19.

The Delaware Valley School District released a statement on their website citing the reason for the closure was due to a bus driver shortage caused by an outbreak of COVID-19.

The full statement reads :

“School will be canceled today, December 7 due to a lack of school bus drivers as we now have 12 school bus drivers positive for COVID-19 and no replacements to drive the routes.” Delaware Valley School district

It is unknown at this time if any other school staff are positive for the virus.