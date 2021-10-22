Death investigation underway in Cass Township

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CASS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating the death of a man found in Schuylkill County.

According to a release from state police. Officers were called to Ash Road in Cass Township around 6 p.m. Thursday night for reports of a loud argument and a gunshot.

27-year-old Joseph Fedornak was found dead at the scene when police arrived. Police say Fedornak had been in a physical altercation and had a gunshot wound.

State Police are investigating.

This is a developing story, we will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos