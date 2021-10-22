Death investigation underway in Cass Township

CASS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating the death of a man found in Schuylkill County.

According to a release from state police. Officers were called to Ash Road in Cass Township around 6 p.m. Thursday night for reports of a loud argument and a gunshot.



27-year-old Joseph Fedornak was found dead at the scene when police arrived. Police say Fedornak had been in a physical altercation and had a gunshot wound.

State Police are investigating.

This is a developing story, we will have more information as it becomes available.