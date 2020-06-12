Coronavirus

One dead after shooting in Scranton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One woman is dead and another person injured after a late night shooting in Scranton.

Calls came in around 11:45 p.m. Thursday for reports of two people shot on South Main Avenue.

When our Eyewitness News crew arrived we were told a woman in her 20’s was shot and killed in the street.

There’s no word on the other victim’s condition.

South Main Avenue was closed between Oxford and Luzerne Streets as Police investigated.

Police are actively searching for a suspect.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos