Danville police seek suspects in Good Samaritan Mission burglary

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Danville Police Department is seeking public help in identifying two suspects they say were involved in a burglary that took place early Tuesday morning.

According to a release, between 1:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., the Good Samaritan Mission located on the 500 block of Ferry Street reported damage to the building as well as the theft of several items inside, including cash and donations.

According to their website, The Good Samaritan Mission “provides clothing, financial assistance, hygiene items, meals and spiritual guidance to those in need.”

Police say around the same time, the two individuals pictured were captured on camera entering unlocked cars and stealing various items and money. They suspect the same individuals were involved in the aforementioned burglary.

Anyone with information or anyone who has video footage of the individuals are asked to contact the Danville Police Department.