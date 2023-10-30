KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dagwood’s Deli and Subs in Kingston announced they decided to close their doors this upcoming Friday.

Dagwood’s Deli stated in a Facebook post after 21 years in business, they have decided to close their doors as they venture into the next phase of their lives.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude to our customers and employees for their continued support,” an official with the deli shop stated in their post.

Dagwood’s last effective day of business will be Friday, November 10th, and will remain open Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Customers may call 570-288-3550 with any orders or questions.