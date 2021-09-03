Crews working to locate water main break in Luzerne County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Water Crews are stationed along 315 looking for a water main break.

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are working to locate a water main break Friday morning in Luzerne County.

PA American Water has told Eyewitness News that there is a water main break but did not provide information on how many people it is currently affecting.

While residents in the area of Route 315 in Plains are reporting a loss of water, the location of the break is unknown at this time according to PA American Water.

This is a developing story and we will have more information on it as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos