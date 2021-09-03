Crews working to locate water main break in Luzerne County

Water Crews are stationed along 315 looking for a water main break.

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are working to locate a water main break Friday morning in Luzerne County.

PA American Water has told Eyewitness News that there is a water main break but did not provide information on how many people it is currently affecting.

While residents in the area of Route 315 in Plains are reporting a loss of water, the location of the break is unknown at this time according to PA American Water.

This is a developing story and we will have more information on it as it becomes available.