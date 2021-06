LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Crews responded to a house fire with entrapment on Norman Court in Lehman Township on Wednesday.



The Bushkill Fire Company says there were two teenagers in the home and were unable to get out. Crews were later able to get everyone out of the home, and no injuries were reported.

The State Police Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.