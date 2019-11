SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Fire crews in Scranton responded to a fire on the city’s west side.

The fire broke out in the home near the intersection of Hampton St. and South Main Ave. just after 11:00 Thursday morning.

The exterior of the home sustained minor damage. No one was injured or displaced during the incident. The Scranton Fire Department tells Eyewitness News the fire started accidentally.