CATAWISSA TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple crews responded to a fire that broke out at a home in Columbia County on Wednesday.

According to crews on the scene, the fire broke out around 11:00 a.m. at a home on Hollow Road in Catawissa Township.

The only person home managed to escape along with their pets, there were no reported injuries.

Crews say a fire in the chimney is to blame for the blaze.