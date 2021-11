BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are on the scene of a two alarm fire that broke out Tuesday morning in Luzerne County.

The fire started around 6:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Trapper Springs Lane in the area of Beech Mountain Lakes.







In addition to fire and EMS personnel, Pennsylvania State Police are also on the scene.

There has been no word of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story, we will have more information on it as it becomes available.