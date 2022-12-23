EATON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple crews responded to a fire at a business complex near Tunkhannock early Friday morning.

The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. at a shopping plaza on the Hunter Highway in Eaton Township.

Fire departments from both Wyoming and Luzerne counties were on the scene.

The flames appeared to have started outside the building, near a cigarette and cigar outlet.

The fire was contained to the cigar shop, but crews say all four businesses in the plaza have smoke damage.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause is under investigation.