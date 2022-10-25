HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple crews from Luzerne and Schuylkill County responded to a fire that broke out in an industrial park Tuesday night.

At approximately 6:00 p.m., the Hazle Township Fire Department was called to battle a fire in the Polyglass Warehouse in the Humboldt Industrial Park.

According to Hazle Township Assistant Fire Chief, Era Gould, Polyglass USA Incorporated is a manufacturing company that makes asphalt roofing materials for houses.

Assistant Chief Gould told Eyewitness News the Hazle Township Fire Department responded to an automatic fire alarm.

“Operations to extinguish were going well, and then a vent fan turned on, and we had additional flames in the pipework,” said Assistant Chief Gould.

The fire forced crews to retreat and assess the situation before continuing their battle against the blaze.

After about an hour, firefighters used a dry chemical fire extinguisher to put out the flames without any injuries.

There will not be any further investigation as the fire has been ruled as an industrial accident.