PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews spent the better part of Wednesday combating a wild fire in Luzerne County.

Four large brush fires broke out in a wooded area by Gabella Lane and the turnpike in Pittston Township.

Helicopters were utilized in order to combat the flames in areas that were difficult to reach by firetrucks and other apparatuses.





No injuries or property damage was reported.

By 3:00 p.m. fire crews say they had the fires mostly controlled, but were still busy putting out hotspots and flare ups.