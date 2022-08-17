CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person has been confirmed dead in a fire that broke out in Monroe County.

The fire broke out Wednesday morning at a residence on the 2200 block of Hill Road in Chestnuthill Township.

A release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said that one person died inside the residence.

Eyewitness News spoke to Inaya Styles, a neighbor who said it’s shocking to see this happen in her backyard.

“Actually my sister told me that there were fire trucks she heard them like early this morning, but I didn’t hear anything I was asleep. But yeah I’m really shocked to see this. I always walk through this neighborhood with my friend and it’s sad.”

PSP are calling the fire a “dynamic situation” and are actively investigating.

This is a developing story, we will have more information on it as it becomes available.